LEAKED: Pictures of Spurs' Alleged Nike Away Kit for 2018/19 Appear Online

By 90Min
December 31, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur have apparently had the design for their upcoming 2018/19 away kit leaked, despite 2018 still being a few hours away.

The ever-reliable footyheadlines.com have released an image, claiming to be a depiction of the Londoners' new strip, and it isn't at all shabby.

The navy blue thread does not boast the shield around the club's cockerel emblem, as it was said to be temporary protection during their season away from White Hart Lane.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have been playing their home matches at Wembley Stadium this season, with the new White Hart Lane currently under construction. And they expect to return home by the beginning of next season, no longer needing the protection of the shield that's now displayed on their uniforms.

Spurs will be heading into their second season with sportswear giants Nike, and it is believed that their next set of kits will be launched at an earlier date than they were last summer.

