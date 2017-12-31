Man City Striker Sergio Aguero Could Return to First Club Independiente Earlier Than Expected

By 90Min
December 31, 2017

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero could be set for an earlier than expected return to the club where he began his career, according to the Daily Mail.

The Argentine forward originally planned to end his career with a move to Independiente in the summer of 2019, following the expiry of his current contract at the Etihad Stadium.

But Aguero, 29, could bring that date forward amid rumours that City might add Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez to their already enviable attack.

The Daily Mail claim that the former Atletico Madrid marksman may now opt to return to his homeland after next summer's World Cup finals.

Aguero has also been linked with a switch to Real Madrid in recent weeks as a potential replacement for Karim Benzema, although City are likely to be unwilling to sell in January.

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Aguero is a valuable member of his team, although admitted the club's record goalscorer was unhappy having been left out of the Manchester derby victory earlier this month.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

“I understand the feelings but I respect Sergio, what he has done, what he will do in the future," the Catalan coach said, quoted by the Guardian

"He’s a legend. He will decide everything about his life, his future, I’m so happy to have him here. 

"He is a special player, a legend and I am so happy when he plays good and he is scoring goals. I know the players who normally don’t play are upset, but all the team deserve to play.”

Aguero has been typically prolific so far this season, scoring 15 goals in 21 appearances across all competitions.

