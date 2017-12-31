Marco Silva Rues Missed Chances Following Dramatic Late Loss to Bottom of the League Swansea

Watford manager Marco Silva cut a frustrated figure following his side's loss to Swansea on Saturday afternoon. The Hornets led the game for the majority of the match through Andre Carrillo's 11th minute opener, but the team failed to capitalise on the lead.

Instead, a dramatic end to the game saw the visitors snatch all three points. Late goals from Jordan Ayew and Luciano Narsingh handed Swansea a 2-1 victory - leaving Watford searching for answers.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

And now, Silva has revealed his annoyance, hinting that the Swans didn't deserve their win:

"Big disappointment. We did enough to win this match. They had one shot early on, through Ayew, and then didn’t create one chance until their goal," he ssaid after the game, via Hertfordshire Mercury.

"[Heurelho] Gomes didn’t make one save. We had enough chance to kill the match. We controlled the game until that moment.

"We had clear chance even a few seconds before they equalised. When you don’t score, it gives relief for the opponents. We didn’t create a big number, but more than enough to score."

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

Watford had a chance to make the score 2-0 when Molla Wague connected with a Tom Cleverley corner midway through the second half, and while the ball hit the back of the net, referee Lee Mason instead gave a soft foul on Tammy Abraham.

"I didn’t see during the game. It’s a normal contact in the Premier League." Silva mentioned on the matter.

"I didn’t see a clear foul. It looks like the first goal they scored is a small offside. I’m not excusing us though.

"We should have killed the match in the crucial moments."

Watford's failure to win leaves them tenth in the Premier League table; missing out on a great chance to jump to eight place following losses from both Everton and Leicester this weekend.