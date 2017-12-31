Nottingham Forest Sack Manager Mark Warburton After 9-Month Spell

Nottingham Forest have decided to part ways with manager Mark Warburton after a spell which only lasted nine months.

The club have also axed assistant coach David Weir, with director of football Frank McParland leaving as well.

📝 #NFFC can confirm that the contracts of Mark Warburton and David Weir have been terminated with immediate effect.



➡️ https://t.co/PsR7FiybxJ pic.twitter.com/TAVk0na3bB — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) December 31, 2017

Gary Brazil, the club's academy manager, is set to take over the reins on a temporary basis until a new manager is appointed.

Warburton has since released a statement via the League Managers' Association (H/T BBC) which reads: "David and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the players for their hard work and efforts since we joined.

"The team has made significant progress since avoiding relegation at the end of last season and we look forward to seeing this young squad continue to improve."

Warburton, who previously managed Rangers, joined Forest on a two-and-a-half-year deal in March, helping the club avoid relegation at the end of last season. But after overseeing just one win in their last seven outings this term, he has been released by the club, with his last defeat coming in the form of a 1-0 reverse against Sunderland on Saturday.