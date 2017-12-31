Pep Guardiola Offers Injury Update on De Bruyne and Jesus Following Crystal Palace Clash

Pep Guardiola has offered an early injury update on Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus, and it looks like good and bad news.

Their game with Crystal Palace on Sunday finished goalless, with the Eagles putting in a spirited performance at Selhurst Park.

Kevin De Bruyne is at least on his feet, albeit walking slowly and aided by two of city's medical team pic.twitter.com/LzIEIIO7Bx — Michael Cox (@Zonal_Marking) December 31, 2017

It was thanks to Ederson that City were able to escape with a point, after he saved Luka Milivojevic's injury time penalty.

Immediately after the save, City broke away and Jason Puncheon cynically scythed down De Bruyne, injuring the Belgian and himself in the process.

So first reaction of De Bruyne to BT: “I’m okay.” — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) December 31, 2017

Both players left the pitch on stretchers, and things looked bleak with the 26-year-old's leg put in a brace - but thankfully pictures emerged after the final whistle of De Bruyne walking with support, and BT anchor Jake Humphrey informed viewers that he told commentator Ian Darke that he was 'OK'. An examination will take place in the coming days.

In worse news for City though, Brazilian Jesus is set for a spell on the sidelines after an innocuous fall. He played on for a short while before succumbing to the pain, and left the field distraught and Guardiola said he'd be out for 'one month or two months', as quoted by BBC Sport.



That leaves Sergio Aguero as the only striker at the Spaniard's disposal, which could well prompt another raid for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez in the January transfer window.

