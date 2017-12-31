Rising Chelsea Star Andreas Christensen Reportedly Interesting Thread-Bare Barcelona

Chelsea youngster Andreas Christensen has made his way on to Barcelona's radar after emerging as one of the Premier League's top young talents.

The 21-year-old has pushed David Luiz out of the first team after the Brazilian endured a shocker against Roma in the Champions League, and Christensen has looked impressively assured in the Chelsea backline in recent weeks.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The Dane has missed the Blues' last two matches through a bout of illness, but should be restored to the starting XI by Antonio Conte for the upcoming game against Arsenal.

His superb positioning and strong ball-playing attributes have prompted Barcelona to keep tabs on him, as reported by the Mirror, and the Blaugrana may be set to test the waters.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Barca are light in defence at the moment, with Samuel Umtiti a long term injury victim and Javier Mascherano set to depart the Nou Camp for China, and so they are rumoured to be keen to bring someone in in January - Manchester United defender Daley Blind has also been linked.

It is understood that Chelsea want to move quickly to offer Christensen a new deal in order to fend off interest from other clubs - his current deal runs until 2020.

It has been a good rise for the defender, who was signed by Chelsea in 2013 from Brondby, before being loaned out to Borussia Monchengladbach for experience.

