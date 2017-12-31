Serge Aurier Pokes Fun at Former Teammate Marquinhos for Bizzare Training Attire

Tottenham's Serge Aurier has poked fun at his former teammate at Paris Saint Germain Marquinhos. The Spurs right-back used his Instagram to mock the Brazilian, who uploaded a video of himself training in just his underwear, socks and boots.

Aurier screenshotted Marquinhos' video and circled around the defender's bright blue underpants, in which he forwarded the image to the 23-year-old.

However, the centre-back showed that despite being at different teams he could still joke around with his former teammate by taking the message in goodwill and replying with laughing emojis.

Tottenham's Serge Aurier pokes fun at ex-PSG team-mate Marquinhos https://t.co/7oZHlh1xAI pic.twitter.com/Dtj3RbNmpJ — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 29, 2017

Aurier and Marquinhos played alongside each other for three seasons at PSG, where the duo enjoyed a host of honours of two Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de la Ligue's and three Coupe de France titles.

Marquinhos' bizarre training attire was a result of PSG being on Winter break. The defender is currently training hard ahead of a busy month of January for the French club that starts on the January 7th, where they take on Rennes in the French Cup.

Unai Emery's side currently leads Ligue 1 by nine points over Monaco in second and play as much as six times in January.

Elsewhere, Aurier has slowly increased his foothold in Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs side. The Ivorian has started three of his last four games at the right-back slot.