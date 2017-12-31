Swansea City Supporters' Trust Call for Exit of Chairman Huw Jenkins Amid Ownership Dispute

By 90Min
December 31, 2017

Swansea City Supporters' Trust has called for the exit of club chairman Huw Jenkins amid an ongoing dispute over the sale of the club in 2016, BBC Sport have reported.

The Trust has claimed that it was excluded from preliminary negotiations despite having a 21.1% stake in the club.

"For people to... say they didn't know about the sale annoys me because it's wrong," said Jenkins on Friday.

Co-owner Jason Levien has claimed that talks started in 2015, but the Trust were not alerted until the following year.

A consortium headed by Levien and fellow American Steve Kaplan bought a controlling stake of 68% in Swansea City in July 2016.

The Trust, in a statement issued on Sunday, said that it had "no choice but to correct a number of incorrect statements made by Mr Jenkins".

The statement added: "The Supporters' Trust today joins those calling for Huw Jenkins' removal as chairman of Swansea City Football Club."

Jenkins said in his latest interview: "If they [the Trust] say they didn't have [enough] time, or that the four months wasn't enough, or we didn't have clarity about how we wanted to go forward, I agree, but there's a difference."

The unrest off the pitch has been matched by a disappointing start to the Premier League campaign for Swansea, although Saturday's 2-1 win over Watford in new manager Carlos Carvalhal's first game relieved some of the pressure.

The interested parties in the club remain in disagreement, and the Trust claimed in October last year that it was considering taking legal action.

That did not materialise, but there is an ongoing court case brought by former directors Steve Penny and Don Keefe for unfair dismissal following the takeover .

