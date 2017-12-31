VIDEO: Virgil van Dijk Reacts to Liverpool's Calamitous Defending Against Leicester

Virgil van Dijk witnessed first-hand why Liverpool opted to spend £75m to bring him to the club on Saturday.

The Dutchman was in attendance as an avoidable defensive error allowed Leicester's Jamie Vardy to give the visitors the lead at Anfield.

A brace from prolific summer signing Mohamed Salah saw Liverpool complete a turnaround, although concerns over repeated mistakes at the back remain.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The arrival of Van Dijk in the New Year will undoubtedly quell some of those concerns, but he might not have been inspired by what he saw on Saturday.

His potential future centre-back partner, Joel Matip, played a weak pass in the direction of Emre Can which was intercepted and fed to Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian - who had escaped the attention of left-back Andrew Robertson - picked out Vardy, who tapped home unattended with Matip out of position.

The cameras cut to the watching Van Dijk after the goal, and he was clearly unimpressed by the catalogue of defensive errors.

There will be certainly be a considerable level of expectation on the shoulders of the 26-year-old; the size of the fee and his reputation as one of the Premier League's best defenders will guarantee that.

And Van Dijk might have a job on his hands to inspire some confidence in a back four that has so far conceded 24 goals in 21 league games.

The former Celtic man was part of one of the division's strongest defences with Southampton last season, and those of a Liverpool persuasion will be hopeful he can introduce similar solidity.