Watford Planning January Move for £7m-Rated Getafe Goalkeeper Vicente Guaita

Watford are planning a January move for Getafe goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, the Independent have reported.

The 30-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and has emerged as a prime target for the Hornets.

Guaita has a release clause in his current deal of £7m, although Getafe would reportedly be willing to sell for around half that total.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Watford are expected to face competition for his signature with Turkish club Besiktas, who might be prepared to offer the player better personal terms.

Guaita - who has started all 17 of his club's La Liga games so far this season and conceded just 16 goals - is reportedly ready to leave Getafe.

The former Valencia man has impressed for the Madrid-based club since his arrival in 2014, and attracted the attention of teams in search of a new goalkeeper.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and Southampton are also believed to be searching for a goalkeeper.

Espanyol's experienced No.1 Diego Lopez has been offered to the Eagles, while the Saints are on the lookout for an upgrade on Fraser Forster.

They were, however, reportedly impressed by the performance of second-choice stopper Alex McCarthy, who was handed a start in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.



