Arsene Wenger Faces Injury Crisis Ahead of Arsenal's Huge Clash With Chelsea on Wednesday

Arsenal could go into Wednesday's huge clash with rivals Chelsea with up to six first team players injured, reports Football.London.

Mesut Ozil was ruled out of Sunday's draw with West Brom at the last minute, whilst Sead Kolasinac and Laurent Koscielny were both forced to come off at the Hawthorns after picking up injuries.

So against Chelsea, Arsenal could be without Koscielny, Kolasinac, Ozil, Monreal, Ramsey and Monreal. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) December 31, 2017

Those casualties add to injuries to key players Aaron Ramsey, Olivier Giroud and Nacho Monreal as the Gunners face an horrific injury crisis ahead of the champions visit to the Emirates.





The mounting injuries come at arguably the worst possible time as champions Chelsea arrive in North London on the back of some impressive form, which has seen them win four of their last five games, and confidence was clearly high as the Blues smashed Stoke 5-0 on Saturday.





The concerns also come at a time where the futures of star men Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are also in serious doubt, with Manchester City and Barcelona pursuing both players respectively and both could be leaving in January.

Arsenal will take some heart from last season's meeting, where three first half goals gave the Gunners an emphatic 3-0 win. However, Arsene Wenger didn't have nearly as many injuries as he does this time.