Arsene Wenger Tears into Culture of 'Untouchable' Referees in England After Controversial Penalty

By 90Min
January 01, 2018

Arsène Wenger has slammed refereeing standards in the Premier League after his side were denied all three points against West Brom on Sunday, with Jay Rodriguez tucking away a contentious penalty in the last few minutes of the game.

The incident arose when Mike Dean, an official who is often in the spotlight, awarded a penalty for handball against Callum Chambers after former Arsenal left-back Kieran Gibbs kicked the ball against his arm. However, the decision seemed extremely harsh due to the distance between the players - with Gibbs not even bothering to appeal for a spot kick.

"It wasn’t a penalty. There was no handball," Wenger frustratingly said after the game, as quoted by the Guardian

"It was not a deliberate handball. When you are as close as that, it’s impossible to play football. You go in the box, they just lift the ball to the arm of the player and it’s a penalty. He didn’t lift his hand. Where do you put your hands? You have no pockets in your shorts.

"I’m angry because we have seen the same things again. I did fight very hard for the referees to become professional many years ago and they did a good job to allow them to be professional. But I see no improvement.

"There are two countries in Europe where you have professional referees, in Italy and in England," he continued. "And not one English referee will go to the World Cup. 

"But everything is all right. We cannot say a word against it because they’re untouchable. That is the truth. It’s not only me that judges them."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters