Atletico Madrid Officially Unveil Vitolo After Move From Sevilla

New Atletico Madrid signing Vitolo has told AS his aim to win trophies at the Wanda Metropolitano after being unveiled to Los Rojiblanco supporters.

The 28-year-old joined in the summer, but due to Atleti's transfer ban was loaned out to Las Palmas and along with fellow newbie Diego Costa can now officially play for his new team after four injury plagued years at Sevilla, where he won three consecutive Europa Leagues.

Speaking on his objectives at his new club, Vitolo said: "Atlético have been battling with the big teams for a number of years and that was one of the reasons I wanted to come here. They are contenders for the Champions League and have fought for the league with Madrid and Barcelona. I've come here with expectations high to win silverware."

The winger also told of his injury issues and how he looks to overcome them, adding: "My injuries are all behind me now. I've been working with the physio's and fitness trainers for the past month. I'm feeling much more relaxed and it's all forgotten about now."

Atletico have had a decent season, losing just once as they sit second, 11 points behind Barcelona. Atleti are still challenging on three fronts, with the Copa Del Rey and Europa League to look forward to in coming months.