Barcelona Star Paco Alcacer Expresses Desire to Return to Former Club Valencia One Da

Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer has expressed his desire to rejoin his old side Valencia in the future.

Alcacer spoke to Las Provincias and said that he would like to go back to Valencia 'in the future' like 'other players that have gone and come back to a club'. Alcacer left Valencia in 2016, and claimed that his exit from Los Che did not go the way that he wanted.

2 - Paco Alcacer has scored more headed goals than any other Barcelona player this season in all competitions. Hunter. pic.twitter.com/zA1w7cGsme — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 29, 2017

"It's true there are things that are annoying because a lot of people speak without knowing and many people know but don't speak. I keep going," he said.





The Spaniard has played second fiddle to Luis Suarez since arriving, but despite the competition that clearly exists between the two, Alcacer has claimed that Suarez has been a big help for him.

"Although it seems that players competing for the same position don't help each other, in my case Luis Suarez was great support. He seems to me to be the perfect forward, hard working, spectacular, scores goals, is a character.

Paco Alcacer for Barça this season (all competitions):



Minutes played: 578

Goals: 5

Assists: 2

Chances created: 5

Key passes: 6

Dribbles completed: 6 pic.twitter.com/R14545dWt6 — CE Stats (@CEStats) December 13, 2017

"Inside the dressing room he helps me a lot. Luis Suarez is a great guy and despite playing in the same position has given me support. With hard work you gain the respect of your team-mates, they help and support you."

Barcelona resume playing on the 4th of January with a trip to Celta Vigo in the first round of the last 16 of the Copa del Rey.