Dominoes: Why Bayern Munich Will Sell Chilean Midfielder to Chelsea After Sealing​ Goretzka Transfer

By 90Min
January 01, 2018

It has been widely reported that Bayern Munich have secured the signature of Leon Goretzka, with the German midfielder set to move to Bavaria when his contract with Schalke 04 runs out in the summer.

This deal could pave the way for Arturo Vidal, who has been linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena for some time, to finally secure a transfer out of Germany and allow him to link up with his former Juventus manager, Antonio Conte, at Chelsea next season.

Although there is still no question as to whether Vidal still 'has it' or not, Bayern's midfield is starting to become a bit congested. 

With Goretzka arriving in the summer, in a similar deal that saw Sebastian Rudy ditch TSG Hoffenheim for Bayern in 2017, Vidal's box-to-box role in Bayern's team is under serious threat.

With the likes of Thiago Alcântara and Corentin Tolisso also staking their claim for a spot in Bayern's first-team, as well as versatile defender Javi Martínez, the experienced Chilean will no longer be a guaranteed starter.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Goretzka, who is almost a decade younger than Vidal, offers Bayern an outstanding long-term solution to their ageing squad, while the 2016 winner of the Golden Boy award, Renato Sanches, can also look to revive his career in Germany next season once his loan spell with Swansea expires.


With rumours of Vidal's exit from the Allianz Arena hardly a surprise, one thing that could convince the 30-year-old of leaving Bayern is the possible reunion with Conte at Chelsea.


The pair worked together for three years at Juventus, with Conte bringing Vidal to Turin shortly after being appointed as the Old Lady's manager in 2011. 

The Chelsea manager left Juve to take charge of the Italian national team in 2014, with Vidal following Conte out of the door just 12 months later to join Bayern.

