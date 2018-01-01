Leon Goretzka's Representatives Deny Having Bayern Munich Agreement

Reports suggest that Leon Goretzka is on his way to Bayern Munich on a free transfer next summer, but that might not be the case–at least not yet.

By 90Min
January 01, 2018

Leon Goretzka's agent has told Schalke that the player has not agreed to move to Bayern Munich when the season is over.

Recent reports made claims of the player having agreed over terms to move to Bavaria after his contract runs out in June. But according to Schalke's sporting director, Christian Heidel, there has been no such agreement between his player and Bayern.

"Leon has not informed us so far that he has decided to leave us," Heidel said to Sport 1"I trust Leon and his agent, with whom I was in contact yesterday [Sunday]."

Heidel also told Sky Deutschland: “Jörg Neubauer [Goretzka's agent] has yesterday confirmed to me that there is no decision so far.”

Goetzka had previously stated that he had a lot to consider before making a decision on his future and would only choose the best option this month. 

“I have to find out for myself what the next step should be,” he said back in December.

“I have to consider a million things. I am a person who is very meticulous in such decisions. I play through all the scenarios. So I need time.

“There doesn’t exist a deadline, but I think we are in the final phase.

Due to the expiry date on his contract, the player will be able to negotiate terms with other clubs without penalty. But for the moment, it appears that he hasn't agreed on anything with Bayern.

This bit of news should come as a boost to Premier League sides Arsenal and Liverpool, who are both keen on signing Goretzka as well. Yet they will have to move quickly, as Bayern should still be very much in the race.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters