Leon Goretzka's agent has told Schalke that the player has not agreed to move to Bayern Munich when the season is over.

Recent reports made claims of the player having agreed over terms to move to Bavaria after his contract runs out in June. But according to Schalke's sporting director, Christian Heidel, there has been no such agreement between his player and Bayern.

"Leon has not informed us so far that he has decided to leave us," Heidel said to Sport 1. "I trust Leon and his agent, with whom I was in contact yesterday [Sunday]."

Heidel also told Sky Deutschland: “Jörg Neubauer [Goretzka's agent] has yesterday confirmed to me that there is no decision so far.”

Goetzka had previously stated that he had a lot to consider before making a decision on his future and would only choose the best option this month.

“I have to find out for myself what the next step should be,” he said back in December.

“I have to consider a million things. I am a person who is very meticulous in such decisions. I play through all the scenarios. So I need time.

“There doesn’t exist a deadline, but I think we are in the final phase.

Due to the expiry date on his contract, the player will be able to negotiate terms with other clubs without penalty. But for the moment, it appears that he hasn't agreed on anything with Bayern.

This bit of news should come as a boost to Premier League sides Arsenal and Liverpool, who are both keen on signing Goretzka as well. Yet they will have to move quickly, as Bayern should still be very much in the race.