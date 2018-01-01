Liverpool Boss Admits Surprise at the Goal-Scoring Form of Mohamed Salah: 'It Wasn't in the Videos'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he is surprised by the goalscoring form of star man Mohamed Salah, and claimed that the Egyptian is better than he first thought.

Salah signed from Roma in the summer, and ever since putting on the Liverpool shirt he has been incredible.

The ex-Chelsea man has scored 17 goals in 21 Premier League games this campaign, and equaled a Liverpool record against Leicester City by reaching 23 goals in all competitions before New Year's Day.

Klopp spoke about the fantastic form of his star man and how the scouting footage did not include the Egyptians clinical nature in front of goal, as quoted by the Guardian.

"The record is remarkable and the goals themselves are remarkable as well.

"I'd like to show you all the scouting footage we had from the games we saw. The second goal against Leicester – a goal like this was not involved. He is so physically strong. That second goal shows what confidence does. That is how a good moment feels.

"Strikers in a good moment know when they miss one chance that there will be another chance."

Despite being predominantly deployed as a right-winger, Klopp claimed that Salah's ability to play in different positions has helped the Egyptian become one of the best players in English football this season.

"It was always clear that we would get a very offensive midfielder with a fantastic left foot. It was clear he would help us a lot because he makes us more unpredictable with different systems," he said.

"He can play second striker, the 10. Similar to Sadio [Mane]. He can play both wings and as a number eight. Same as Phil [Coutinho] and Roberto [Firmino].

"We have different choices and the two positions he's playing he likes. He always plays a little more than a second striker. You'll take that because it makes life uncomfortable for the opponent."

Liverpool are likely to be without Salah for the trip to Burnley on New Year's Day, however with the likes of Mane and Coutinho still available, the Merseyside club will be confident heading into the fixture.