Liverpool Danger Man Facing '2 Weeks' Out After Damaging His Knee in Leicester City Comeback

By 90Min
January 01, 2018

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is facing up to "two-weeks on the sidelines" after the Egyptian damaged his knee in a 2-1 victory over Leicester City on Saturday, according to injury data analyst Ben Dinnery.

The former Chelsea winger scored both of Liverpool's goals to complete an outstanding turnaround at Anfield, with Leicester's Jamie Vardy putting the visitors into an early lead. 

However, Salah was seen limping off the pitch after 83 minutes, eventually being replaced by Georginio Wijnaldum, and is now believed to be out of action for a fortnight.

Salah could be in contention to return to the Liverpool first-team in time for their hosting of Manchester City later this month, with the Reds desperate to get their revenge after being on the end of a 5-0 hammering at the Etihad earlier this campaign.

Salah has been in devastating form this season, scoring 23 goals across all competitions. The Egyptian winger is averaging a goal in the Premier League every 94 minutes, with his tally of 17 goals just one behind Tottenham's Harry Kane.

Salah first moved to the Premier League in 2014 after his impressive performances with Swiss side FC Basel attracted interest from Chelsea. The Egyptian completed a £15m move to Stamford Bridge before loan moves to Fiorentina and AS Roma eventually saw the 25-year-old move to Italy full time in 2016.

However, after just one year back with the Giallorossi, Salah completed a £37.5m move to Liverpool and is now one of the frontrunners to be crowned the Player of the Season in May.

