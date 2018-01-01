Liverpool to Take Nike to Court After Wrongly Announcing Philippe Coutinho's Move to Barcelona

Liverpool are reportedly set to take Barcelona's kit manufacturer Nike to court after they 'wrongly' announced the transfer of Philippe Coutinho on their website, a blunder which could cost the American company an 'astronomical' fee.

The audacious stunt saw Nike display an advert on their official online store on Saturday, which encouraged fans to purchase a Barcelona kit with Coutinho adorned on the back - where the page was subsequently removed within an hour.

BREAKING: ESPN Brazil report that Liverpool will go to court over the fact that Nike, Barcelona's kit supplier, announced the arrival of Coutinho to Barcelona. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) January 1, 2018

The constant speculation and confidence from the Barcelona camp has stirred Liverpool into action as they are set to demand an 'astronomical' fee from their kit suppliers - who also sponsor Coutinho - in court due to their 'carelessness' - as per the Telegraph.

The advertisement read: "Where Magic Happens: Philippe Coutinho is ready to light up Camp Nou. Get your 2017/8 FC Barcelona kit with the Magician's name on it. Act fast - free personalisation only available until January 6."

Liverpool will demand an astronomical fee for Philippe Coutinho if any deal is to be reached in January, after Nike’s marketing blunder pic.twitter.com/aHsQkOjB71 — PurelyFootball UK (@PurelyFootball) January 1, 2018

Despite the Reds rejecting three bids from Barcelona last summer which peaked with a £115m offer, Coutinho has continued to be at the fore of transfer speculation as the Spanish giants continue their quest to sign the Brazilian playmaker.

Although Coutinho is said to still harbour a deep desire to make the move to Camp Nou, the 25-year-old has responded positively on the field for Liverpool since he handed in a transfer request and cited a bad back as to why he could not take to the field.

Coutinho has scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in his last 17 games across all competitions for the Reds, as he continues to prove his importance to Jurgen Klopp's side.