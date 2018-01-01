Liverpool to Take Nike to Court After Wrongly Announcing Philippe Coutinho's Move to Barcelona

By 90Min
January 01, 2018

Liverpool are reportedly set to take Barcelona's kit manufacturer Nike to court after they 'wrongly' announced the transfer of Philippe Coutinho on their website, a blunder which could cost the American company an 'astronomical' fee.

The audacious stunt saw Nike display an advert on their official online store on Saturday, which encouraged fans to purchase a Barcelona kit with Coutinho adorned on the back - where the page was subsequently removed within an hour.

The constant speculation and confidence from the Barcelona camp has stirred Liverpool into action as they are set to demand an 'astronomical' fee from their kit suppliers - who also sponsor Coutinho - in court due to their 'carelessness' - as per the Telegraph.

The advertisement read: "Where Magic Happens: Philippe Coutinho is ready to light up Camp Nou. Get your 2017/8 FC Barcelona kit with the Magician's name on it. Act fast - free personalisation only available until January 6."

Despite the Reds rejecting three bids from Barcelona last summer which peaked with a £115m offer, Coutinho has continued to be at the fore of transfer speculation as the Spanish giants continue their quest to sign the Brazilian playmaker. 

Although Coutinho is said to still harbour a deep desire to make the move to Camp Nou, the 25-year-old has responded positively on the field for Liverpool since he handed in a transfer request and cited a bad back as to why he could not take to the field.

Coutinho has scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in his last 17 games across all competitions for the Reds, as he continues to prove his importance to Jurgen Klopp's side. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters