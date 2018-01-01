Man Utd Tipped to Resurrect 'Agent P' in Efforts to Prise Paulo Dybala Away From Juventus

Manchester United could to turn to star man Paul Pogba, self dubbed 'Agent P', in their efforts to land Juventus forward Paulo Dybala in the coming months, most likely at the end of the season.

United have been heavily linked with a move for Dybala in recent weeks as manager Jose Mourinho targets a second striker or 'number 10', and interest in Antoine Griezmann is rumoured to have significantly cooled.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

Pogba is believed to have played a pivotal role in convincing Romelu Lukaku to join United in a £75m deal in the summer, and the Daily Mirror claims the Frenchman could be back in a similar role in persuading Dybala to also make the switch to Old Trafford.

Pogba and Dybala are former teammates, spending one season together at Juventus before the dynamic midfielder sealed a world record move to England in 2016. It was only a single campaign, but the pair are said to have become good friends.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

United are already rumoured to have had a bid of £70m plus Henrikh Mkhitaryan turned down, despite previous gossip claiming that Mourinho was confident of striking a deal for £60m.

Dybala, who inherited Pogba's number 10 shirt in Turin, started the 2017/18 season on fire, scoring 10 times in his first six Serie A games. That flurry of early goals slowed down in October and November, but the Argentine bagged a brace in his most recent appearance.

Dybala has been a full Argentina international since 2015 and is expected to be part of his country's squad for this summer's World Cup. It may be in United's interest to try and secure a deal before the tournament in case his value soars as a result of his performances in Russia.