Pedro Obiang Says Winning Three Points Against West Brom Can Change Everything for West Ham

By 90Min
January 01, 2018

West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang is keen for the Hammers to pick up a win from their first game of the year.

The Londoners will kick 2018 off with a match against West Brom at the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday, and the Spaniard is hoping to get past the frustration stemming from the 3-3 draw with Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Obiang also noted that a victorious outing this week could turn the Hammers' season around.

“It was frustrating because with the position we’re in, three points would have helped us very much but we have to make the best of it and we have West Brom on Tuesday now,” he told whufc.com.

“It’s the first game of the New Year, and for us – and for them – it is a very important one. We need points and it will probably be a different game from the one we drew with them there earlier in the season.

“Both teams have new managers from then, and we both know that with three points everything can change. It’s happened with Everton and we are looking to do the same.”

The 25-year-old was full of praise for new boss David Moyes as well, insisting that the manager has instilled a new attitude within the club.

“The biggest change is with the mentality,” he added. “We have to keep going and we’re still working for that, he’s come here to do good things with us and we want to do it.

“He’s [Moyes] a strong personality and he’s tried to put that in us. He’s trying to give us a plan to follow little by little. Maybe we haven’t done it perfectly so far, but we are close to getting to the level he wants.”

