Pep Guardiola Admits He Is Unsure When Star Man David Silva Will Return Due to Personal Reasons

By 90Min
January 01, 2018

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he is unsure when David Silva will return after admitting the Spaniard is unavailable for "personal reasons."

Silva last played for City in their 4-0 win over Bournemouth on the 23rd December, and they really missed him as their 18 game winning run ended in Sunday's goalless draw at Crystal Palace which saw both Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus pick up nasty injuries.

FourFourTwo picked up City boss Guardiola's comments on SIlva's return date, where he said: "I don't know. When he is ready, he will come back. But his personal life is always more important than any other situation. So, when he comes back it's because he's ready, welcome. That is what we have to do."

Despite being one of the club's older players at 31, the Spaniard has been of their best players this season with five goals and eight assists that has leaves the club 14 points clear of second place Chelsea.

It could have been very different after Ederson saved an injury time penalty at Selhurst Park that preserved their unbeaten domestic start, and they will look to return to winning ways when the Citizens face Watford on Tuesday night.

