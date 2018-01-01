PHOTO: Ryan Mason Reveals Gruesome Pic of Post-Op Head Scar in Heartfelt New Year's Message

After what will have undoubtedly been one of the most challenging and difficult years of Ryan Mason's life, the Hull City midfielder still found the time for some positive end of year reflection in what was a powerful New Year's Eve message.

Mason has been slowly working towards making a recovery from a horrendous injury sustained in January 2017 when he clashed with Chelsea defender Gary Cahil.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The two players' heads collided and Mason was left far worse following the challenge, leaving him in a condition whereby he needed to be stretchered off wearing an oxygen mask before being rushed to hospital to receive emergency treatment.





Almost a full year following the incident, the 26-year-old midfielder is yet to return to the game however, he does plan on making a comeback soon - undeniably a relief as many feared he would be forced to retire from the game.





Posting a heartfelt message to fans on Twitter, Mason revealed a gruesome image of the scar he copped for his challenge with Cahil as well as explaining how thankful he was for overcoming the injury.

It’s hard to put into words the year I have had. It’s been a physical and mental challenge that I am proud to have overcome, and to end the year holding my son in my arms is a special feeling. Coming back stronger! 💙⚽️ pic.twitter.com/abAZLRAdIS — Ryan Mason (@RyanMason) December 31, 2017

