PHOTO: Ryan Mason Reveals Gruesome Pic of Post-Op Head Scar in Heartfelt New Year's Message

By 90Min
January 01, 2018

After what will have undoubtedly been one of the most challenging and difficult years of Ryan Mason's life, the Hull City midfielder still found the time for some positive end of year reflection in what was a powerful New Year's Eve message.

Mason has been slowly working towards making a recovery from a horrendous injury sustained in January 2017 when he clashed with Chelsea defender Gary Cahil.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The two players' heads collided and Mason was left far worse following the challenge, leaving him in a condition whereby he needed to be stretchered off wearing an oxygen mask before being rushed to hospital to receive emergency treatment.


Almost a full year following the incident, the 26-year-old midfielder is yet to return to the game however, he does plan on making a comeback soon - undeniably a relief as many feared he would be forced to retire from the game.


Posting a heartfelt message to fans on Twitter, Mason revealed a gruesome image of the scar he copped for his challenge with Cahil as well as explaining how thankful he was for overcoming the injury.

In a touching message to fans, Mason took to Twitter, saying: "It’s hard to put into words the year I have had, it’s been a physical and mental challenge that I am proud to have overcome, and to end the year holding my son in my arms is a special feeling. Coming back stronger!"

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters