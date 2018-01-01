Reds Hero Riise Sends Hilarious Message to Official After Refereeing Blunder at the Hawthorns

By 90Min
January 01, 2018

Former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise had a hilarious message for Premier League referee Mike Dean after he once again found himself at the centre of attention when he awarded a dubious penalty in a match between West Brom and Arsenal on Sunday. 

The incident happened when former Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs flicked the ball onto Callum Chambers' arm from close range, with the former Gooner not even bothering to appeal for a spot kick. 

However, an eagle-eyed Dean awarded the penalty and Jay Rodriguez made no mistake from 12 yards out, levelling the scoreline after Alexis Sánchez saw a deflected free-kick hit the back of the net just five minutes earlier.

In a far from genuine manner, Riise praised Dean for not appearing "arrogant" during matches, whilst also saying the 49-year-old is very good a communicating with the players out on the pitch.

However, the Norweigan's attempt at sincerity wasn't fooling anyone...

Arsenal will be looking to bounce back after a string of disappointing results has seen them pick up just 10 points out of a possible 21.

However, that will be easier said than done for Arsène Wenger's side with the Gunners now preparing for a midweek game against Chelsea. 

The Blues, who currently sit second in the Premier League table, won't be short on confidence on Thursday after securing an outstanding 5-0 victory over Stoke City.

