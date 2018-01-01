Ronald Koeman Stresses Man City's Success Is Down to Pep Guardiola & Not the Club's Spending Power

Ronald Koeman has thrown his support behind his former Barcelona teammate Pep Guardiola as he insists the Manchester City manager's success has not come as a result of the club's spending power.





Guardiola has overseen an 18 match winning streak from his side this season - ended by Crystal Palace on Sunday - which has City 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

However, Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has recently claimed that Guardiola's spending power has made it difficult to compete, a view which the former Everton boss did not support as he pointed to the Spaniards style of play as to why City are dominating this season.

Koeman said, via the Mirror: “Of course, people will argue that he is getting the opportunity to do well at Manchester City because of the club’s funds.

“But those funds have also been ­available to a couple of other managers over the past few years in the Premier League – and none of them produced football at such a high level and as ­entertaining as Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola remains in Pep Guardiola's shadow as Pep Guardiola can't break the record for most consecutive league wins in Europe set by Pep Guardiola. — Yomi Kazeem (@TheYomiKazeem) December 31, 2017

“We all know the managers who won trophies, but completely failed to entertain the fans.

“The football that Guardiola is giving us is fantastic to watch – and he is ­successful. I have to underline that what he is doing is the most ­difficult way of being ­successful in football.

“People think he has copied Barcelona, but this style of football is far more Guardiola’s own DNA.”

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Having become friends with Guardiola during their time at Barcelona under Johan Cruyff, Koeman has a lot of admiration for how the City boss is stamping his mark in the Premier League.

He said: "Pep’s ideas, his ­philosophy and the way he works is a victory for football all over the world. This is a ­manager who is always looking for his team to score more goals. He will never defend. If he goes 1-0 up, you will never see Guardiola’s team cave in.

“He will push them to kill the ­opposition by scoring two, three or more. Pep has this fabulous ­system, with wingers and full-backs all pushing up and playing high.

“He has players on the flanks and on the inside at the same time. And the best thing about Guardiola’s football, tactically, is that he is always creating an extra man in every area of the pitch,” he added.