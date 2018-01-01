Roy Hodgson Praises Crystal Palace Despite Spurning Last-Gasp Chance Against Man City

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has praised his side's commitment, focus and determination following their goalless draw with Manchester City on Sunday, despite passing up the opportunity to claim all three points from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

Luka Milivojevic saw his below-par attempt from 12 yards kicked away by Citizens custodian Ederson after Wilfried Zaha was adjudged to have been bundled over by Raheem Sterling inside the area.





But despite having to settle for a point in the end and missing out on what would have been a famous victory, the former England manager was pleased with the Eagles showing - which put an end to the visitors' 18-game Premier League winning streak.

"I'm very pleased and proud of the performance", Hodgson told his post-match press conference, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"I thought it was excellent in terms of their commitment, focus and determination. You only need to fall asleep for a brief moment against this team and they will punish you.

"Before we would have been jumping through hoops to get a point. But when you miss a penalty, there is always an element of sadness.

"At a moment like this, it's better to focus on how well we played and give the players an enormous pat on the back."

For the second time in December, Hodgson witnessed his side spurn a late spot kick to secure a win, with Christian Benteke fluffing his lines while the scores were tied with Bournemouth earlier in the month.

Fosu-Mensah’s game by number vs. Man City:



1 block

1 crosses

4 tackles

5 dribbles

80% dribbles completed

5 clearance



MOTM. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/HY1p9XpAWN — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 31, 2017

"If we're brutally honest, with five or six minutes to go, we were making sure we were holding on to our point and could have won it, it was an opportunity which came which was a great bonus with the penalty", he said.

"But, like the Bournemouth game where Wilfried has done brilliantly well to win it, but unfortunately we didn't take advantage."

Solid team performance and happy to end 2017 with the point. Thanks to the fans for your support this year 🙏🏿 #CPFC #GodIsGreat pic.twitter.com/S5vuLZg4YH — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) December 31, 2017

Zaha was once again the stand-out player for Palace, with the vast majority of the Eagles' positive attacking play channeled through the 25-year-old, and Hodgson was quick to single out his wide-man following the stalemate.

"Wilf was very good", the 70-year-old added. "He puts in one excellent performance after another.

"The question is how long can he keep this going. It amazes me. I hope for the fans and the football club that he can keep it going."