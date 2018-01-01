Victor Wanyama Hands Spurs New Year Boost With Return to Fitness Ahead of Busy Schedule

Tottenham Hotspur's midfielder Victor Wanyama has given Spurs a huge lift at the start of 2018, as his return to full fitness and subsequent starting XI availability strengthens the side ahead of a busy period.

The Kenyan has been absent for over four months following a knee injury initially sustained over the summer, and subsequently aggravated in training prior to the clash with Burnley at Wembley in August.

Fortunately, Tottenham's manager Mauricio Pochettino has outlined the timely nature of the midfielder's return, amidst a stacked period of games for the North London side.

Glad to be back in full training with the team #COYS 💪🏽💪🏽🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/h9pcWdClEJ — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) December 29, 2017

Speaking to the Club's Official Website, the Argentinian tactician confirmed: “Victor is going to be ready and now there is a lot of competition in the squad.

“Now, only Toby is still out. It’s great for the team to be available in such a busy schedule. Victor was involved in the last game and now we have a lot of players who can be involved and we’ll see.

"The good news is that he’s training and available for selection.”

Talking Tactics: Picking the Best Potential Tottenham Hotspur Lineup to Face Swansea City https://t.co/kKqfjXA67G — Tottenham Pro (@TottenhamPro) January 1, 2018

Notoriously a jovial character off the pitch, Pochettino also acknowledged how tough the period has been for 26 year old, declaring: “He’s always smiling when he’s involved but when he’s not involved or he’s injured, like any player, he’s not happy.

"It’s been tough for him but that’s football and it happens. You have to be strong."

In this jampacked period, Tottenham start with a trip to Swansea in the Premier League on the second of January, before a clash with West Brom two days later at Wembley and finally an FA Cup tie with AFC Wimbledon on the seventh of January at the same venue.