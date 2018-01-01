Wenger Hits Out At Premier League Bosses After Harsh Penalty in West Brom Draw

Arsene Wenger was left to rue a 1-1 draw with West Brom on Sunday after his side went ahead late in the match, only to concede through a penalty just moments later.

James McClean's own goal, off Alexis Sanchez's off-target free kick, gave the Gunners the lead in the 83rd minute of the contest. But Calum Chambers' wayward arm made contact with the ball in the Arsenal box, and the Baggies were awarded a penalty which was converted by Jay Rodriguez.

Congratulations to Arsène Wenger on his record-breaking day: longest any manager has ever gone between winning the Premier League & not getting sacked. 13yrs & 8 months! #afc pic.twitter.com/9cm9dJvIqO — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 31, 2017

Given the circumstances, the decision was a harsh one on Arsenal. And as expected, Arsene Wenger was not at all happy after the final whistle.

"It’s disappointing to see that but what can we do?," he said after the game (H/T the Metro). "We can talk and talk and talk but it doesn’t change anything. The Premier League doesn’t face the problem.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"Nor the schedule, nor with the referees. We fought very hard [for referees] to go professional, but the level hasn’t gone up.

"It’s difficult to accept. It’s more the decision involved in that and it’s not the first time. I believe West Brom had five days to prepare and we had three. The Premier League has to look at when the schedule is fair and unfair, on our side it’s unfair.

"Since the start of the season you have to look at it."

The draw saw Arsenal climb over Spurs into fifth place on the Premier League table, but Mauricio Pochettino's men do have a game in hand, and Wenger's side will have minimal rest, as a midweek test against Chelsea is next.