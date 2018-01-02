Alvaro Morata Votes 'Yes' in Instagram Poll Asking Fans If They'd Like to See Ace Return to Juventus

Chelsea striker Álvaro Morata has surprised fans by voting 'yes' in an Instagram poll asking whether supporters would like to see him return to his former side Juventus. The Spaniard represented Juve for two seasons between 2014 and 2016, scoring 27 goals in 93 matches and becoming a popular figure for the Serie A serial winners.

As reported by Italian outlet Calciomercato, the 25-year-old voted on a fan page dedicated to his support, and opted 'Yes' in a straight 'Yes or No' poll question of whether supporters want him to return to Turin.

Three more points to end 2017!! Amazing atmosphere at Stamford Bridge!! Thank you for your support!! Go Chelsea!! 🔵⚽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/0o0lCqoJ8N — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) December 30, 2017

Given that Morata only joined Chelsea at the start of the season, it is highly likely that the goal-machine was merely engaging in a bit of cheeky fun. A move back to Serie A would be unprecedented, especially considering that Chelsea broke their transfer record to bring the £60m man to Stamford Bridge.

Morata has taken to the challenge of being former frontman Diego Costa's successor with aplomb - scoring 11 goals in his opening 23 matches for Antonio Conte's Premier League champions. After struggling to get regular first team football at Real Madrid, Morata turned down the likes of AC Milan before deciding to make the big move to West London.

Meanwhile, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has ruled out a January move for Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini, after claiming that the 33-year-old Italian is determined to end his career with his current side.





Conte also hinted that forgotten man David Luiz could leave in the current transfer window, if he can find a suitable replacement for the charismatic Brazilian.





Chelsea face Arsenal on Wednesday evening in what will be a crucial match in the fierce battle for a top four finish.

With Manchester City having all-but wrapped up the league title with their scintillating start to the season, the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Spurs, Arsenal and Liverpool look set to battle it out for the all important Champions League qualification spots.