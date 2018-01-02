Arsene Wenger Charged by FA for Comments Made After Controversial West Brom Penalty

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged by the FA for his conduct in the aftermath of his side's 1-1 draw with West Brom on New Year's Eve.

Wenger was furious after referee Mike Dean's decision to award West Brom a penalty for a perceived handball by Calum Chambers cost the Gunners all three points.

Arsene Wenger charged by FA after Mike Dean bust up at West Brom Wenger accused after "abusive and/or improper and/or questioned the integrity of the match referee" in the officials' changing room after the game. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) January 2, 2018

The charge relates to Wenger's conduct in the match officials' changing room after the match, with an FA statement saying: “Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged following the West Bromwich Albion game on Sunday.

"It is alleged his language and/or behaviour in the match officials’ changing room after the game was abusive and/or improper and/or questioned the integrity of the match referee."

Even before the charge had been brought against Wenger, the Frenchman had hit out at standard of refereeing in the Premier League, with the Express and Star quoting him as saying: “It was very disappointing, what is more frustrating for me is it happened many times this season – at Stoke, Watford, Man City, now West Brom.

“It is a concerning coincidence for me. That is why as well I was not at all happy with the movement the referee made as to why he gave the penalty. It did not correspond at all with what happened.

“On that front it’s a bit worrying. He saw what he wanted to see.”

Wenger has until 6pm on Friday to respond to the charge, with his side next in action at home to Chelsea on Wednesday night.