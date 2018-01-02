Arsene Wenger Charged by FA for Comments Made After Controversial West Brom Penalty

By 90Min
January 02, 2018

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged by the FA for his conduct in the aftermath of his side's 1-1 draw with West Brom on New Year's Eve.

Wenger was furious after referee Mike Dean's decision to award West Brom a penalty for a perceived handball by Calum Chambers cost the Gunners all three points.

The charge relates to Wenger's conduct in the match officials' changing room after the match, with an FA statement saying: “Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged following the West Bromwich Albion game on Sunday. 

"It is alleged his language and/or behaviour in the match officials’ changing room after the game was abusive and/or improper and/or questioned the integrity of the match referee."

Even before the charge had been brought against Wenger, the Frenchman had hit out at standard of refereeing in the Premier League, with the Express and Star quoting him as saying: “It was very disappointing, what is more frustrating for me is it happened many times this season – at Stoke, Watford, Man City, now West Brom.

“It is a concerning coincidence for me. That is why as well I was not at all happy with the movement the referee made as to why he gave the penalty. It did not correspond at all with what happened.

“On that front it’s a bit worrying. He saw what he wanted to see.”

Wenger has until 6pm on Friday to respond to the charge, with his side next in action at home to Chelsea on Wednesday night.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters