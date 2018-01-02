Atletico Boss Diego Simeone Describes Outgoing Luciano Vietto as One of His Best Players

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has expressed his frustrations with the club's decision to sell Argentine striker Luciano Vietto.

The 24-year-old forward looks set to move to Portugal with Sporting CP in a decision which has 'annoyed' the Atletico boss.

Atletico have welcomed the return of Diego Costa to the club after three and a half years spent at Chelsea. Vitolo will also finally debut at Madrid following his loan spell from Las Palmas during Atletico's transfer ban. This has meant that room had to be made in Atletico's squad for two more strikers.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

The player who will ultimately make way is Vietto, much to the annoyance of Simeone. The manager said during a press conference (via Marca): "I wish him [Vietto] the best and I hope he goes to a competitive team,"

"His departure annoys me because his play hasn't been accompanied by goals at a team which doesn't wait. He has been one of our best players."

Vietto had not scored a goal for over a year, and Atletico Madrid had seemingly lost patience with the striker during his barren run. But for Simeone, he was ready to wait for Vietto to start scoring goals again.

He added, "I love him a lot as a person and he is an extraordinary footballer. It's a shame that he hasn't been able to add goals to his game."