Ayoze Perez Not Good Enough to Lead Newcastle Line Says Former Toon Defender

Newcastle United’s 2018 started in great fashion with their 1-0 win over Stoke City on New Year’s Day.

Rafa Benitez’s side are fighting for their Premier League survival after being promoted from the Championship last campaign, but they received a major boost by taking three points on Monday.

The hero for Newcastle on the day was Ayoze Perez, who finished a breakaway goal in 73rd minute to pull the Magpies up to 13th in the league.

However, speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle, former Newcastle defender John Anderson has said that Perez isn’t the man to lead Newcastle’s line.

"Perez for me is not the answer"



Despite Perez's goal against Stoke, our #NUFC​ summariser John Anderson doesn't think the Spaniard is the solution to Newcastle's striking problems. pic.twitter.com/hBvRB893JH — BBC Newcastle (@bbcnewcastle) January 2, 2018

Despite his goal against the Potters, Anderson said that Perez wasn’t enough of a ‘natural finisher’ to be an out-and-out striker on his own, criticising Perez’s physical play as well as his ability to hold the ball up.

