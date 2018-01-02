Ayoze Perez Not Good Enough to Lead Newcastle Line Says Former Toon Defender

By 90Min
January 02, 2018

Newcastle United’s 2018 started in great fashion with their 1-0 win over Stoke City on New Year’s Day.

Rafa Benitez’s side are fighting for their Premier League survival after being promoted from the Championship last campaign, but they received a major boost by taking three points on Monday.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The hero for Newcastle on the day was Ayoze Perez, who finished a breakaway goal in 73rd minute to pull the Magpies up to 13th in the league.

However, speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle, former Newcastle defender John Anderson has said that Perez isn’t the man to lead Newcastle’s line.

Despite his goal against the Potters, Anderson said that Perez wasn’t enough of a ‘natural finisher’ to be an out-and-out striker on his own, criticising Perez’s physical play as well as his ability to hold the ball up.

Despite being caught up in the close-knit relegation battle this season, Newcastle fans recently took to Twitter to sing the praises of boss Rafa Benitez.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters