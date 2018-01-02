Besiktas Eye Up Leicester Forward Islam Slimani as Replacement for Everton Target Cenk Tosun

By 90Min
January 02, 2018

Turkish champions Besiktas are lining up a move for Leicester City striker Islam Slimani as a replacement for Everton bound Cenk Tosun.

Tosun, who is Besiktas' top scorer this season with eight league goals, is expected to complete a move to Everton in the coming days, forcing the Turkish giants to search for a replacement.

The Leicester Mercury claims that reports from within Turkey have suggested that Slimani has been identified as a potential replacement for Tosun, although it is thought that while Leicester would want any deal to be permanent, Besiktas would prefer a loan move.

Slimani, who has previously indicated that he may look to force his way out of the King Power in search of more first team football in January, scored his first Premier League goal in just his second league start of the season as the Foxes beat Huddersfield 3-0 on New Year's Day.

The Algerian did have more success in the League Cup this season, scoring four goals in three matches in the competition, though he was absent as they were knocked out of the competition on penalties at the quarter final stage.

Besiktas meanwhile have had a difficult defence of their Turkish title this season, and sit in fourth place, six points adrift of league leaders Istanbul Basaksehir, who pushed Besiktas all the way last season despite having never previously lifted the title.

The Black Eagles have however had more success in Europe, reaching the knockout round of the Champions League for the first time, where they will face German champions Bayern Munich.

