David Wagner Rues 'Small Margins' After Second-Half Collapse Against Leicester City

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner said that the Terriers failed to use their chances at the King Power Stadium on Monday, something that Leicester City capitalised on to eventually come away with all three points.

Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani scored two slick goals in quick concession at the start of the second-half to put the game beyond Huddersfield, with the hard-working Marc Albrighton putting the icing on the cake for the home side with just seconds left on the clock.

"I think in the first half we played well, we performed, we were very focused in the defence," Wagner told HTTV after the full-time whistle.





"We created good opportunities through Danny Williams, one he has to hit the target and the other he has to go for goal instead of looking for the foul.





"You have to be focused and concentrate to defend your set pieces. We lost Mahrez in this situation and we gave this goal away too easy.

"We know that in the Premier League you are not allowed to make mistakes and you have to use your chances if you like to hurt opponents.

"Today - performance wise - this was okay but these small margins we haven’t done right in the offence and in the defence as well."