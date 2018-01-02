Defiant Mark Hughes Explains Why He's 'Best Man' for Stoke Job as Fan Anger Grows

By 90Min
January 02, 2018

Mark Hughes has dismissed calls for his removal as Stoke City boss after the club's 1-0 loss to Newcastle left them perched perilously close to the relegation zone.

Hughes insisted to BBC Sport that he was the 'best man' for the job despite the Staffordshire side falling to their fifth defeat in the past seven outings - a run of form which leaves them only two places above 18th position in the Premier League table.

Dissenting Stoke fans have angrily called on Stoke's board to relieve the Welshman of his duties at the Bet365 Stadium, but Hughes defiantly - egotistically even, perhaps - explained why there was no one better to haul the club out of this mess.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

He remarked: "Who else is going to do it? In terms of the knowledge of the group and the progress in my time here, I'm the best person to do it.

"The players are frustrated, disappointed, but that's a consequence of the high standards that I've set here."

Stoke have won just five of their 22 league matches throughout the 2017/18 campaign, and their points haul of just 20 is their lowest in England's top flight for over 30 years.

The Potters were thrashed 5-0 away from home by reigning champions Chelsea on 30th December as Hughes opted to rest his best players for the home clash with Rafa Benitez's Magpies.

That decision proved a costly one, however, as the visitors left Stoke with all three points and supporters vented their frustration at Hughes' decision making pre-Newcastle.

Hughes, though, brazenly added that his side deserved something to show for their efforts and claimed that he had only done what any other manager would have done at this hectic time of year.

He said: "We knew it was an important game but we came up short. We deserved something out of it but we didn't get it.

"Everyone's saying that I gambled but I used the players that I had, what was I going to do? Risk players that had a big part to play today? Plenty of teams have made changes, everyone else is doing it."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters