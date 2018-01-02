Eddie Howe Slams Defending After Conceding Early in Both Halves Against Brighton

By 90Min
January 02, 2018

Eddie Howe praised the character of his team to come from behind twice to earn a point at Brighton, but bemoaned the lack of defensive structure which led to conceding the two goals. 

The Cherries conceded both times in the opening five minutes of each half, starting poorly and magnifying the task ahead of them considerably from the first whistle. 

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Howe said: "It's frustrating for us that we gave them goals at the start of both halves but the lads showed great fighting spirit to come back."

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

"The timing and the manner we conceded was disappointing. We had to work so hard, and it's been a feature of our recent games."

Bournemouth have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last ten matches in all competitions, with their last shut-out a goalless draw at Swansea in late November. They have had little trouble scoring goals, however, fielding more attacking lineups with the return from injury of talisman Callum Wilson.

Howe alluded to this, remarking: "It's good to see us scoring again, but we needed to defend better to win."

The point moved Bournemouth up one place to 13th, three points clear of the relegation zone.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters