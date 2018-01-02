Fans Are Loving the Way Wayne Rooney Acted With Paul Pogba in the Tunnel Before Everton-Man Utd

Paul Pogba is known for his outgoing personality and flamboyance, as well as being a talented footballer of course.

The Frenchman is a big character, and can often be seen fratenising with people who aren't even his teammates.

This was the case in the tunnel just before Manchester United took to the field to take on Everton at Goodison Park, with Pogba acknowledging all of the home players with a flurry of high-fives and handshakes.

Captain Pogba's opposite number Rooney though did not indulge, with the Toffees skipper choosing to remain focused and 'in the zone'.

Fans notice shock moment between Wayne Rooney and Paul Pogba before Everton vs Man United https://t.co/3bqsRC8GyI pic.twitter.com/0ex5YTtbER — The Sun - Man Utd (@SunManUtd) January 2, 2018

As reported by the Sun, the former Juventus superstar tried several times to try and catch Rooney's attention, but the 32-year-old wasn't having any of it.

The pair, of course, were teammates at Old Trafford last season before Rooney's sensational return to Goodison, and Pogba's arrival on the scene effectively helped bring the deeper-lying Rooney's Old Trafford career to an end.

Lol Pogba was expecting to get matey with Rooney in the tunnel, who just wasn't having it. — Giggs-boson (@giggs_boson) January 1, 2018

Why is Pogba feeling excited shaking hands in the tunnel with every Everton player in sight while Rooney appears more focused, not even looking at the United players. — Badi (@Seyibee) January 1, 2018

Pogba has literally looked at Rooney TEN times to get a chance to say hi in the tunnel, but he’s not having it — Jazil Zuberi (@jazilzuberi) January 1, 2018

Pogba should take note and do the same as Rooney and be focused. That goes to most players who want to get pally in the tunnel. Fuck that, game mode should already be on! https://t.co/nAspUjdGqT — Mark (@MarkNormoyle) January 2, 2018

Football fans know that Rooney is quite the opposite in terms of character to Pogba - he has never really been over the top, stylish or flamboyant, but quietly focused yet passionate on the pitch.

Rooney's focus and ignorance of Pogba saw him start Sunday's game well, before the Frenchman took hold of the match by the scruff of the neck.

The 24-year-old put in a dominant performance in the centre of the park, and laid on two assists for Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard as United took all three points.

Jose Mourinho's side leapfrogged Chelsea back into second with the result - with the Blues to play Arsenal on Wednesday - and the Portuguese will be hoping Pogba's expressive influence can have a positive effect going forward.

