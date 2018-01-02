Former Bild Journalist Claims Liverpool Midfielder's Future Move to Juventus Is 'Nearing Completion'

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can looks set to be on the verge of completing his move to Italian champions Juventus.

The German's future at Anfield has been the subject of speculation for some time, with Can having reportedly agreed pre-contract terms on a £4m-a-year deal ahead of a summer move to Juve.

Another source has now backed up that claim, with former Bild reporter Heiko Ostendorp - who now works for SportBuzzer - tweeting on Tuesday that the deal was nearing completion, but with Can set to stay at Liverpool for the winter.

Can has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this season, scoring four goals in the process. The midfielder has been with Liverpool since June 2014, when he joined from German side Bayer Leverkusen.

The now 23-year-old won the club's Young Player of the Season Award for the 2015/16 campaign, and his stunning overhead kick to hand Liverpool a 1-0 win over Watford in May was voted goal of the season for 2016/17 by both the BBC and the Premier League.

Can has also won 20 caps for his country, scoring once, and was part of the Germany who won the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia ahead of this year's World Cup in the country.