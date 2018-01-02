Former Chelsea Star Ramires 'Desperate for Return to Europe' as Inter Move Stalls

Former Chelsea player Ramires is desperate to make his return to Europe from China, with Inter Milan's proposed move for the midfielder appearing to stall, according to Tuttosport.

Ramires joined Jiangsu Suning from Chelsea for a reported £25m back in January of 2016. The 30-year-old midfielder has made 41 appearances for the Chinese outfit, scoring eleven goals.

Image by Jack Ferguson

In October, it was being reported by Gazzetta Dello Sport that the two clubs, Inter and Jiangsu Suning, had struck a deal which would see Ramires make his return to European football in January.





The deal had initially appeared to be simple to facilitate thanks to the connections between the owners of both clubs - with Chinese consortium Suning Holdings Group owning a majority stake at Inter, and their sister company owning Ramires' current side Jiangsu Suning.

However, Inter now appear to have had a change of heart, and it is no longer clear whether they will go ahead with the move - with the Italian outfit only allowed one more non-EU player in their side.





Ramires, on the other hand, is reportedly still keen on a move from China for family reasons as well as footballing ones. Fabio Capello is willing to let the Brazilian leave despite his impressive form, as the move would allow him to bring in another foreign replacement, with Jiangsu Suning already owning the maximum of three foreign players.