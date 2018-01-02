Gianluigi Buffon Insists Joining Juventus 'Is Never Wrong' When Asked About Donnarumma Future

By 90Min
January 02, 2018

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon reckons it wouldn't be a bad idea for his international successor Gianluigi Donnarumma to join the Bianconeri.

The youngster, still only 18, is one of world football's best young prospects and already has a wealth of first team football under his belt.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Many are touting him to make the natural move to Juventus, who are considered the biggest team in Italy. Donnarumma is also viewed as the natural heir to Buffon on the national team, and has often been linked with a move to replace him at the Allianz Stadium.

Speaking with Gazzetta dello Sport, Buffon didn't exactly Donnarumma advise against the potential move. He said: "Well, Juventus is never wrong. I cannot give advice because I do not live his situation, I do not know the emotional connection he can have with Milan. 

"Aseptically, I could tell you two things, as I have done in the national team, but what makes the difference is what vibrates inside your soul.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Essentially Buffon thinks Donnarumma should make his decision based on what his heart tells him to do, which might not necessarily be what his agent Mino Raiola would like - the 50-year-old was recently reported to have been looking to rip up Donnarumma's new Milan contract on the grounds of unfair psychological pressure.

Raiola seems to have a large hold over the player and his decision may well have some of his influence behind it.

Stories are sure to continue frequently regarding Donnarumma's situation, and also for as long as Buffon doesn't comment about his future.

The 40-year-old retired from international football after Italy's failure to make the World Cup, and could be in his swan song season depending on how Juve fare in 2018.

