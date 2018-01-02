Jose Mourinho Launches Scathing Attack on United Legend Paul Scholes After Pogba Criticism

Jose Mourinho launched a scathing attack on Paul Scholes' media career after Manchester United's 2-0 win over Everton on Monday, claiming that the former United star 'only criticises'.

Scholes has been critical of Paul Pogba in recent weeks, and Mourinho suggested that the former England man is jealous of the 24-year-old's earning potential.

Mourinho implying Scholes's criticism of Pogba is motivated by wage envy or resentment at not getting coaching job at Utd. All quite odd. Scholes hardly the bitter/mercenary type. If they played like that 2nd half every wk, nobody (least of all Scholes & co) would ever criticise — Oliver Kay (@OliverKayTimes) January 1, 2018

Speaking after a game which Pogba bossed from start to finish, Mourinho said: "I think the only thing Paul Scholes does is to criticise, which is a different thing. Not every one of us has to be phenomenal like he was as a player. That doesn't all mean we have to be phenomenal.





"Paul tries to do his best all the time and sometimes he plays very well. Sometimes he doesn't play so well. It's not Paul's fault that he made much more money than Paul Scholes. It's not Paul Pogba's fault, it's just the way football is.





"But I think Scholes will be in the history (as) a phenomenal player, but not as a pundit. I prefer to look at him as a phenomenal player that gives so much to the club I am proud to represent."

He continued to talk about Scholes' post-playing career, saying: "Every day I try to do my best. If one day Paul decides to be a manager, I wish he can be 25 per cent as successful as myself. Fifty per cent is 12-and-a-half silverware, 25 per cent is around six (trophies). If he is 25 per cent he will be quite happy."