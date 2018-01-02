Jose Mourinho Offers a Fairly Petulant Reason as to Why He Won't Complain About Fixture Pile-Up

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has offered a somewhat self-pitying reason as to why he won't file an official complaint about the club's busy schedule.

The Portuguese reckons United have had it tougher than many with regards to fixtures coming thick and fast lately, but when asked whether he'd taken it up with the Premier League, he claimed it'd only fall on deaf ears due to his 'lack of friends'.

He said in an interview with FourFourTwo: "No, no. The answer is always the same. You televisions, you make the decisions. We have to accept, I believe you make the decisions but I also believe that some clubs or some managers - they have good friends in the right chairs and I don't have any."

United have had to contend with a lot of football over the festive period, as have all of the teams in the Premier League, and the comments simply haven't washed with opposition fans and even some Red Devils supporters.

United have had games every three or four days since mid-November, and are now about to experience their longest break since and don't feature again until Friday when they play Derby County in the FA Cup third round.

The fixture pile-up has had a detrimental effect on the team and their momentum in the Premier League - they have slipped to 12 points behind leaders Manchester City, who can restore that to 15 points with victory over Watford on Tuesday.

Mourinho will simply be hoping his side can build up some consistency again after an iffy December - there should be a good chance of that with more rest time in between games from here on in.

