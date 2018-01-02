Jurgen Klopp Claims Liverpool Dressing Room Gave Sadio Mane Standing Ovation After Burnley Goal

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has claimed that his side rose as a man to applaud Sadio Mané in the dressing room after he scored in their 2-1 Premier League victory over Burnley. The Senegalese sensation has battled with a hamstring injury and form this season, but now seems to be returning to his best after a four-game goal drought.

Speaking after the last gasp victory, as quoted by via Goal correspondent Melissa Reddy's Twitter, Klopp expressed is delight at Mané's improving performances, and claimed he was pleased to see he had regained his goalscoring touch.

Klopp said: It's obvious he is unbelievably important for us. In so many moments, he is strong and quick. In other moments, it doesn't click and then he scores a goal like this and you think 'wow'!

"When he came into the dressing room the whole team got up and applauded because they know. He will be back on top."

Mané gave Liverpool the lead in the 61st minute, before Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson scored a late equaliser for the Clarets in the 87th minute.

However, the Reds dug deep and grabbed a vital last-gasp winner, with Ragnar Klavan bundling home from close-range to give Klopp's side the three points. The win leaves Liverpool in fourth place - just three points off Manchester United in second place.





Klopp will be delighted to see Mané back on the scoresheet, after he initially struggled to regain the formidable form that saw him score three goals in his opening three Premier League matches of the season. With the rigours of FA Cup and Champions League football ahead, Liverpool fans will be desperate to see the likes of Mané stay fit and in form consistently.





Liverpool face Everton on Friday night in what should be a fiercely contested match between the Merseyside rivals.

The Reds will then face Manchester City in the Premier League, where they will be looking to end Pep Guardiola's sides impressive unbeaten streak. City are 12 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand, after winning 19 out of 21 matches so far.