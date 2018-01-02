Jurgen Klopp Laments Loss of Key Backroom Figure Pepijn Lijnders to Dutch Club NEC Nijmegen

By 90Min
January 02, 2018

Liverpool coach Pepijn Lijnders has left his role at the club to take over as head coach of Dutch second tier side NEC Nijmegen. 

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has said that he is 'gutted' to see Lijnders go, but is also excited for his former colleague's big opportunity. 

Lijnders joined Liverpool in 2014 and was initially appointed as head coach of the club's U16s. A year later in 2015, the Dutchman was assigned as Liverpool's first-team development coach, and soon became an important part of manager Jurgen Klopp's team of coaches upon the German boss' arrival at the club later that year. 

Speaking to Liverpool's official club website, Jurgen Klopp said that Lijnder's departure will be a great loss to the Reds. He said, "Firstly, I am gutted to be losing such a valuable member of our coaching team and such a brilliant person from our group."

"It is hard to undersell the role Pep played in helping us settle, educating us about football life in England and then contributing ideas to the progress and development of this team."

Before working at Liverpool, Lijnders coaching career began in 2002 for PSV Eindhoven where he worked as a youth trainer and individual player developer. In 2006, he moved to Portugal where he worked for the youth academy of Porto. There, he worked under another former Premier League manager, Andre Villas Boas. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Jurgen Klopp Responds to Nike's Coutinho to Barcelona Fiasco: 'I Couldn't Be Less Interested')

Klopp added, "Of course, one of his biggest legacies at LFC will be the development and integration into the first-team squad of so many young and exciting players. 


"The role he played in making us aware of these players and then helping us get the best out of them will have a lasting impact here, beyond him leaving."

"There will be no greater supporter of NEC Nijmegen in Liverpool than me and I know this is the very start of a long journey for Pep – one where he will undoubtedly become a success."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters