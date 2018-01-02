Leicester City Alerted as Former England International in Talks Over Stoke City Exit

Glen Johnson is looking to end his time at the bet365 Stadium six months before his contract with Stoke City expires, according to the Daily Mail.

The former Liverpool full-back, who won two Premier League titles during a four-year spell on the books at Chelsea, is looking for first-team football in the top flight and has become frustrated with his lack of opportunities under Mark Hughes.

Johnson, who last appeared for Stoke against Bournemouth in October, has attracted interest from West Brom and Leicester City, with the latter currently relying on midfielder Daniel Amartey to fill in for their only right-back, Danny Simpson.

Report: Leicester City Close on Full-Back as Forgotten​ Signing Asked to Broker January Move @ben_crtr https://t.co/3csk07UOnF — Leicester Pro (@LeicesterPro) December 27, 2017

Johnson has accumulated over 350 Premier League appearances throughout his career, featuring for West Ham, Chelsea, Portsmouth and Liverpool before joining Stoke in 2015.

The experienced defender also played for England on 54 occasions, with his only goal for the Three Lions coming in a 3-1 victory over Mexico in 2010.

Ledley King and Peter Crouch were also on the scoresheet for Fabio Capello's England team at Wembley Stadium.

One boost that Leicester City and West Brom will have in their pursuit of Johnson is that if the 33-year-old can work his way out of his Stoke City contract then the defender will be available to sign as a free agent - something that can be done after the January transfer window.