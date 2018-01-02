Leicester City Alerted as Former England International in Talks Over Stoke City Exit

By 90Min
January 02, 2018

Glen Johnson is looking to end his time at the bet365 Stadium six months before his contract with Stoke City expires, according to the Daily Mail.

The former Liverpool full-back, who won two Premier League titles during a four-year spell on the books at Chelsea, is looking for first-team football in the top flight and has become frustrated with his lack of opportunities under Mark Hughes.

Johnson, who last appeared for Stoke against Bournemouth in October, has attracted interest from West Brom and Leicester City, with the latter currently relying on midfielder Daniel Amartey to fill in for their only right-back, Danny Simpson.

Johnson has accumulated over 350 Premier League appearances throughout his career, featuring for West Ham, Chelsea, Portsmouth and Liverpool before joining Stoke in 2015.

The experienced defender also played for England on 54 occasions, with his only goal for the Three Lions coming in a 3-1 victory over Mexico in 2010. 

Ledley King and Peter Crouch were also on the scoresheet for Fabio Capello's England team at Wembley Stadium.

One boost that Leicester City and West Brom will have in their pursuit of Johnson is that if the 33-year-old can work his way out of his Stoke City contract then the defender will be available to sign as a free agent - something that can be done after the January transfer window.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters