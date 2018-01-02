Liverpool Fans Take to Twitter to Suggest Riyad Mahrez as a Replacement For Philippe Coutinho

By 90Min
January 02, 2018

The protracted transfer sage that is Philippe Coutinho joining Barcelona took another twist, as sportswear giants Nike posted a photo on their official site with the option of adding the Brazilian on the back of their shirt. 

The Catalan side have been continually linked with the diminutive Brazilian since the summer, although Coutinho remained at Anfield with question marks remaining over how long he will stay a Liverpool player. 

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Coutinho has been in stellar form this season despite the persistent rumours, scoring 12 goals and providing a further eight assists in the Premier League and Champions League this campaign. 

Should the Reds decide to cash in on the attacking midfielder, whether it be January or the summer, then fans of Liverpool have taken to Twitter to suggest a replacement should Coutinho leave. 

Riyad Mahrez was another player who appeared destined to leave Leicester in the summer with AS Roma believed to be his preferred destination.

Like Coutinho however, a move away from their respected Premier League side failed to materialise, and despite a slow start to the campaign, the Algerian is in a rich vein of form, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists in the league so far. 

With terrific dribbling ability and and eye for a pass or goal, it is easy to see why Liverpool fans would like to see Mahrez at Anfield should Coutinho leave.

Mahrez however will be focusing on Leicester for the time being, preparing for an FA Cup game away to Fleetwood Town on Saturday, while Coutinho and Liverpool have the small matter of a Merseyside derby in their 3rd round tie on Friday evening.

