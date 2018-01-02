Man City Striker Gabriel Jesus Confirms He Won't Require Surgery on Injured Knee

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus has confirmed he isn't facing the prospect of surgery on his knee, and that the club will soon reveal his absence period.

Jesus fell awkwardly against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday and left the pitch in tears, prompting fears he had done serious damage.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The club have confirmed in an statement that the Brazilian has suffered medial collateral ligament damage, and will provide an approximate lay-off after further examinations.

Pep Guardiola hazarded a guess that Jesus would be out for one to two months immediately after the game, but fans will be waiting with baited breath to discover the true recovery period.

It is a blow for City, who now have Sergio Aguero as the only fit striker, and the Argentine's injury record is not sparkling.

It is a bitter disappointment for Palmeiras star Jesus, who has had an excellent first year at the Etihad Stadium.

The 20 year-old has scored 15 Premier League goals since his arrival in January 2017, but had embarked on a bit of a drought before his injury, last finding the back of the net against Leicester back in matchweek 12.

He will have been keen to get back to his usual goalscoring ways in 2018, but will now have to sit on the sidelines and wait for his chance to shine again, just as he had to last season when he suffered a metatarsal injury.

