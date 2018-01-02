Man Utd Fans Tear into Club's Twitter Team Over Strange New Year's Tweet

Manchester United fans were getting a little testy over their team's form heading into 2018.

Ahead of the 2-0 away win over Everton on New Year's Day, Jose Mourinho's side had gone four matches without tasting victory and the Red Devils' fanbase was starting to become disgruntled.

That annoyance turned into something more akin to frustration and anger after United's social media team tried to make light of their club's predicament on Twitter, with a gif involved Spanish duo David De Gea and Ander Herrera not going down well.

It was all done in jest and will have forced a wry smile on a few fans due to its New Year lightheartedness. The vast majority though? Yeah, they weren't too pleased with - or outright didn't understand - the tweet:

What does that even mean? You still pissed? — Gaz (@CantonaManc) January 1, 2018

So accurate. Entering 2018 like Ander Herrera struggling to do something good. — Dyl. (@UtdDyl) January 1, 2018

Sack the broken manager and salvage our rapidly dying season pic.twitter.com/TJXG9gml14 — Klopp'sRottenCanine (@alexsdroogdim) January 1, 2018

Shut up and win for a change — WANTED TO LET U KNOW THAT IT REALLY IS MARTIAL FC (@Juanderooney) January 1, 2018

United's fanbase has become accustomed to winning plenty of matches. That's what happens when your the best team in England with the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson at the helm for 25 years.

Surely, though, a bit of fun from the club's in-house social media team is nothing to get too annoyed by? Maybe it is, but then there's always only a fraction of a team's supporter base on Twitter so this reaction shouldn't be taken as a true reflection of United's fans.

