Manchester City comfortably beat Watford 3-1 on Tuesday night at the Etihad Stadium, with goals on the night for the home side coming from Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero and an own goal from Christian Kabasele.

Despite being dominated for the majority of the game, the Hornets did bag a goal, with Andre Gray getting his name on the scoresheet.

City got off to a flyer and were ahead after only 38 seconds. Leroy Sane's cross picked out an unmarked Sterling at the back-post, and the Englishman tapped the ball home for his 17th goal of the season in all competitions.

The early goal set the tone for the game, and soon after the home side had their second. It was Kevin De Bruyne this time who played a teasing low ball across the face of the Watford goal, and in an attempt to clear the ball away, Kabasele unfortunately knocked the ball into his own net.

Two nearly became three as City threatened to run riot, as Belgian De Bruyne smacked the crossbar from a free-kick just outside the box.

Watford barely posed a threat in the opening exchanges. Their only real chance came after City sloppily lost the ball and Andre Gray found himself one on one with Ederson, however the Brazilian saved well and the score remained 2-0 at the break.

The start of the second half continued in a similar vein to the first with City dominating. City looked devastating every time they ventured forward, and soon they had their third.

Goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes failed to keep hold of a ferocious cross from De Bruyne, and Aguero reacted first to tap home his 16th goal of the campaign.

After their third, City took their foot of the gas, and they were soon punished for their sloppiness. Like so many of the goals in this game, it was an easy finish as Gray tapped home from close range after great wing play from Andre Carrillo.

The home side won the game 3-1, and in doing so restored their 15 point gap at the top of the table.