Mourinho Praises 'Fantastic' Performance Following Man Utd's Victory Over Everton

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho seemed extremely happy with his players after they ended a run of three successive draws in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Everton.

Speaking to MUTV and Sky Sports, Mourinho had nothing but positive words for his player's performances.

“The boys deserved it", he said. "I kept saying that our draws were not bad performances. Our draws had situations which made it more difficult for us and we made mistakes ourselves, especially in the matches against Leicester and Burnley.





"But the players was top class and on top of it we played very well. It didn't look a performance of tired boys or the worst possible calendar that you gave us. It looked a fresh performance.”

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The Portuguese added praise for the crowd at Goodison Park, and said he was impressed with how his side dealt with the atmosphere.

"The boys were fantastic in the way they controlled the game, controlled an amazing stadium with a very strong atmosphere which supports incredibly well the home team.", he said.

"We managed to calm them and to be in control and on top of that the goals are good goals, so I think a fantastic three points."

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Finally, Mourinho would not be drawn on whether or not he would be looking to add to his squad in the January transfer window following injuries to strikers Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“I honestly don't know [about transfers].", he added. "I know in this moment we are in trouble, in two or three weeks time maybe we recover some players and we breathe in a different way."

"Can we improve now or do we wait until the summer to try to do it? I cannot say."